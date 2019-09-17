Marlowe Partners LP Has Lifted Holding in Cyrusone (CONE); Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 144,287 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 68,649 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, up from 60,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.51. About 2.70 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bernzott Capital has invested 0.85% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 320,110 were accumulated by Foundry Prtn Lc. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pnc Ser Gp Inc has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Toth Fin Advisory reported 6,937 shares. Fairfield Bush & owns 41,705 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Sns Fincl Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 5,389 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr holds 197,902 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 210,733 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 16.74 million shares or 11.27% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Corporation In reported 1,948 shares stake.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,735 shares to 107,466 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,162 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 76,807 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 18,063 shares. 2,589 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 19,943 shares. Shelton invested in 0.04% or 10,576 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 321,487 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0.07% or 2,550 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 72,205 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 11,066 shares. Piedmont Advisors reported 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 535,084 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 371 shares.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06 million and $173.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.