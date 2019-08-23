Marlowe Partners LP Has Increased Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding by $3.79 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.2. About 816,036 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 285,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, down from 319,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $287.69. About 1.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested in 0% or 230 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 185,734 shares. 117,621 were reported by Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd. Amp Capital Invsts accumulated 0.5% or 338,348 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 0.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,349 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.15% or 375,537 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com reported 198,525 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na has 7,999 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,670 shares in its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Division holds 0.56% or 75,821 shares. 34,074 are owned by Gam Ag. Bailard accumulated 41,431 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Advsr invested in 0.09% or 976 shares. 2.97 million are owned by Alliancebernstein L P.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.23 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.