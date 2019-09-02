Marlowe Partners LP Has Increased By $3.79 Million Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position; Community Financial (TCFC) Sentiment Is 1.21

Marlowe Partners Lp increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 86.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marlowe Partners Lp acquired 32,971 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Marlowe Partners Lp holds 71,201 shares with $8.26 million value, up from 38,230 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 967,245 shares traded or 7.65% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%

Community Financial Corp (TCFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 17 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 14 decreased and sold their stakes in Community Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.53 million shares, down from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Community Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 14 New Position: 3.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is 5.09% above currents $125.8 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $128 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14100 target in Monday, July 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 22. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc owns 14,919 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Rech Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Exane Derivatives holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.07% or 212,228 shares. Icon Advisers holds 20,700 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc has invested 0.12% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Boston Prtnrs holds 2.52 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. The Montana-based Da Davidson And Commerce has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Waddell Reed has invested 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 148,823 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,888 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 106,955 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 3,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a state chartered bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $175.49 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. It has a 11.51 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $3,030 activity.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 5,865 shares traded or 20.21% up from the average. The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation for 189,089 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 18,079 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 189,532 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 231,523 shares.