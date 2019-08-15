Marlowe Partners LP Has Cut Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $2.60 Million; Market Value Rose; Pointstate Capital LP Has Raised Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake by $50.08 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 180.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 98,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 153,510 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94M, up from 54,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $613.25. About 360,526 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 1.24 million shares to 255,177 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Cap Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Caxton has 0.21% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 435 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 57,074 shares. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 4,057 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 15,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl owns 7,506 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Allen Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 9,188 shares. Blackstone Grp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 29,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 208,798 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Inc Public Lc. Mariner Lc has 771 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 73 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

