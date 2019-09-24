Marlowe Partners LP Has Boosted Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding by $814,572; Stock Value Rose; Blackrock Has Raised Its Bank Comm Hldgs (BOCH) Stake by $486,060

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 406,282 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Bank Comm Hldgs (BOCH) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 48,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.96% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03 million, up from 982,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Bank Comm Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 138,283 shares traded or 418.40% up from the average. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 14.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH); 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board; 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 831 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,989 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Fruth Inv Mgmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.03% or 15,068 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Psagot Inv House reported 960 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 26,614 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 19,591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.04% or 329,451 shares. Alabama-based Mesirow Fincl Inv Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 13,117 shares. Vigilant Mngmt accumulated 1,000 shares.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06 million and $173.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Could a Teacher’s Strike in Mexico Derail This Railroad’s Quarter? – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KCS’ Patrick Ottensmeyer to Address Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265,852 activity. INDERKUM DAVID J also bought $26,677 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares. Sundquist James A bought $29,970 worth of stock. Gibson Joseph bought $26,250 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) on Tuesday, May 14. $10,030 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares were bought by Muttera Robert H.

More notable recent Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Name Change for Subsidiary Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bank of Commerce Holdings to Acquire Merchants Holding Company – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Commerce Holdings Receives Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of Merchants Holding Company and Merchants Holding Company Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold BOCH shares while 16 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 9.15 million shares or 9.81% more from 8.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 1,247 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Llc has 122,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 243,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Banc Funds Company Limited Liability Company owns 539,866 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Bridgeway Cap stated it has 69,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group invested 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Rhumbline Advisers reported 22,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,408 are owned by American Century Cos. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). 172,250 were reported by Northern Tru. Lpl Fincl Limited Com holds 21,686 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). 452,270 were reported by Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amer Group reported 0% stake.