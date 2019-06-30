Marlowe Partners LP Decreased Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Stock Value Rose; Dexcom (DXCM) Position Held by Healthcor Management Lp

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 3.28 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 115,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 730,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.96M, up from 614,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 866,885 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ZAYO, AMBR MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and Amber Road, Inc. â€“ ZAYO, AMBR – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Craig-Hallum expects Zayo takeover soon – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group News: Why ZAYO Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.41% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Charles Schwab Invest has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 11,470 shares. Pictet Asset has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 288,631 were reported by Grs Ltd Liability Co. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Prelude Lc holds 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 3,370 shares. 9,759 are owned by Proshare Ltd Liability Corp. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Of Vermont has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sg Americas Lc holds 5,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 3.02M shares. Hightower Limited Com stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 54.85 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $390,040 activity. On Thursday, January 3 Waters John F Jr. sold $134,040 worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 5,548 shares. Mays Sandra sold $107,609 worth of stock or 4,454 shares.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 2.93M shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $104.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,690 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $4.18 million activity. 6,000 shares were sold by SAYER KEVIN R, worth $845,930. KAHN BARBARA sold $1.51M worth of stock. Shares for $55,500 were sold by Murphy Patrick Michael. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider ALTMAN STEVEN R sold $292,593.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dexcom and Companion Medical Announce Collaboration to Integrate Dexcom CGM Data and InPenâ„¢ Insulin Data – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why DexCom Shares Slumped 14.5% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DexCom (DXCM) Down 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Tandem Diabetes Care Is Dropping Today – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DexCom (DXCM) Down 11.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 302,381 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 33,100 were reported by Korea. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.06% or 57,927 shares in its portfolio. 20,000 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc holds 6,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac Corp accumulated 45,295 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 500,070 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Llp owns 110,329 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.15% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 90,578 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Prudential Fincl reported 4,668 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,025 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).