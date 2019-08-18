Marlowe Partners LP Decreased Position in Kla (KLAC) by $2.47 Million; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Boosted Its Carnival Plc (CUK) Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 19,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 40,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 1.38M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 6,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 85,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 247,411 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 06/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc Increases Quarterly Dividend and Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,344 are owned by Element Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.05% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Charles Schwab has 0.09% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 5,606 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 140,466 are held by Deprince Race Zollo Inc. Twin Focus Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Holderness Invs Company reported 4,149 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 62,837 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Company holds 0% or 3,033 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 9,028 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,953 shares. Cypress Cap Grp holds 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 2,682 shares.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.