Marlowe Partners LP Cut Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $26.03 Million; Stock Rose; Champlain Investment Partners Lifted Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Position by $510,600 as Market Value Declined

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 7.50 million shares traded or 167.53% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 948,625 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.40M, up from 934,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $739.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 43,133 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 216,470 shares to 956,205 shares, valued at $140.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 292,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,185 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc. Class A.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.78 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.