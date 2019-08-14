Marlowe Partners LP Continues to Hold Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU); Parametric Portfolio Associates Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Decreased by $632,960 as Stock Value Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.95. About 708,156 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 293,005 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.98 million, down from 298,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.95. About 708,156 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 96,716 shares to 397,806 shares, valued at $25.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 52,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New Com (NYSE:RXN).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern Still Hasn’t Arrived – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85 million for 16.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 49,280 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Limited Partnership reported 5,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Group holds 0.01% or 831 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sei accumulated 19,122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,305 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.25% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Dnb Asset Management As holds 14,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 35,281 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd invested in 0.02% or 209,074 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 5,938 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 85,678 are owned by Chevy Chase Holding Inc. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Perritt Cap Management has 0.09% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pennsylvania Tru holds 299,357 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Limited, Kentucky-based fund reported 97,081 shares. Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.51% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd accumulated 191 shares. Wafra stated it has 76,805 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.14% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 859,112 shares. Cipher Cap Lp owns 7,073 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,115 shares. 8,305 were reported by Dean Associates Limited Liability Company. Kansas-based Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,137 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Zeke Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,117 shares. Sirios Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).