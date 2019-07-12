Marlin Business Svcs (MRLN) Holder Basswood Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined; Fayez Sarofim & Company Boosted Its 3Mcompany (MMM) Stake by $6.55 Million as Valuation Declined

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in 3Mcompany (MMM) by 63.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 31,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,494 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, up from 49,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in 3Mcompany for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $172.76. About 2.10 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marlin Business Svcs Corp (MRLN) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 77,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 628,574 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, down from 706,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marlin Business Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 2,758 shares traded. Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has declined 25.62% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRLN News: 22/05/2018 – Marlin Business Services Corp. to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational Conference; 02/04/2018 – MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES- ENTERED FORWARD FLOW SALE DEAL WITH VARADERO CAPITAL L.P; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.5% of Marlin Business; 03/05/2018 – Marlin Business Services 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marlin Business Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRLN); 27/03/2018 – Marlin Business at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 03/05/2018 – Marlin Business Services 1Q EPS 50c; 20/03/2018 – Marlin Business Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27-28; 03/05/2018 – MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP MRLN.O – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 12,651 shares to 122,244 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 557,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 968,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MRLN’s profit will be $6.30M for 11.10 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Marlin Business Services Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRLN shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 0.70% less from 9.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tieton Mgmt Lc holds 2.33% or 121,921 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 13,053 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd has 0% invested in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 16,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) or 1,815 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 25,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap L LP Nc holds 0.01% in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) or 28,961 shares. Cwm invested 0% of its portfolio in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN). holds 0% of its portfolio in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) for 5,532 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,124 shares. 4,997 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) for 2,101 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 6,100 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 17,703 shares.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,207 shares to 729,183 shares, valued at $69.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Totalsaadr (NYSE:TOT) by 23,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Kraftheinzco.(The).

