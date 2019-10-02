Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Comparison side by side

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Mortgage Investment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services Corp. 24 0.88 7.95M 1.92 12.10 America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 8 0.00 59.11M 0.59 11.90

Demonstrates Marlin Business Services Corp. and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. America First Multifamily Investors L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Marlin Business Services Corp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Marlin Business Services Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than America First Multifamily Investors L.P., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services Corp. 33,643,673.30% 12% 2% America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 765,673,575.13% 11.9% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.93 shows that Marlin Business Services Corp. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s 0.38 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Marlin Business Services Corp. shares and 7.4% of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Marlin Business Services Corp. shares. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has 2.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marlin Business Services Corp. 2.84% -0.09% 6.47% 4.79% -23.9% 3.94% America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0% -0.71% -1.95% 8.32% 9.84% 25.09%

For the past year Marlin Business Services Corp. has weaker performance than America First Multifamily Investors L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Marlin Business Services Corp. beats America First Multifamily Investors L.P.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiary, Marlin Leasing Corporation, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, security systems, computers and software, telecommunications equipment, and certain commercial and industrial equipment. The company, through its other subsidiaries, also offers property insurance coverage on its equipment; and issues Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposits and money market demand accounts. Marlin Business Services Corp. provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.