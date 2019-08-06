Markston International Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $441,210; Mccormick And Co (MKC) Holder Copeland Capital Management Lowered Holding as Shares Rose

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick And Co (MKC) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 23,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 1,555 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 25,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.74. About 1.49M shares traded or 80.96% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 54,585 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, up from 52,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 2.72 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference May 8; 09/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is the last Goldman veteran holding a top administration job; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high-growth companies; 21/05/2018 – Goldman: Don’t worry about rising interest rates until the 10-year yield hits 4%; 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades; 18/05/2018 – Sponsor of GS Acquisition Jointly Controlled by Affiliates of Cote and Goldman Sachs Asset Management; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sells In-House Cybersecurity Software to Tech Company

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 91,031 shares to 532,310 shares, valued at $28.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 22,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Ozk.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.49 million for 29.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,407 were accumulated by North Star Inv Mngmt. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 1,413 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of accumulated 1,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 68,423 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 264,980 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cibc World stated it has 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.09% or 273,593 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Co has 3,181 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Llc has invested 0.26% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 156,759 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.1% or 22,435 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Inc holds 3,215 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has 5,117 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 12,302 shares.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,306 shares to 278,103 shares, valued at $14.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 10,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,042 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).