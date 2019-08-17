Markston International Upped By $300,580 Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; Viking Global Investors LP Boosted Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Position

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) stake by 0.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp acquired 37,272 shares as Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)’s stock declined 5.77%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 5.13 million shares with $455.60 million value, up from 5.09M last quarter. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc now has $13.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.65% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 1.73M shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $44.1M; 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical D; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018…; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M

Markston International Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 4.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc acquired 3,164 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Markston International Llc holds 74,025 shares with $7.05M value, up from 70,861 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.12 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February

More notable recent BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BioMarin (BMRN) Shares Down on Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “BioMarin’s Roller Coaster Continues – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. BioMarin has $150 highest and $81 lowest target. $114.64’s average target is 49.86% above currents $76.5 stock price. BioMarin had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $127 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $111 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, February 22. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 22. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 18,389 shares. Nordea Mngmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 7,165 shares. holds 18,062 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.01% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Mgmt Professionals holds 29 shares. Uss Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 735,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg invested in 146,738 shares. Moreover, Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 0.44% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 13,319 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.01 million shares. 18,864 were accumulated by Westwood Holdings Group. Smithfield Trust Com reported 14 shares. 16,430 are owned by Cibc Asset Incorporated.

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Blueprint Medicines Corp stake by 541,661 shares to 658,661 valued at $52.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 15,072 shares and now owns 137,642 shares. Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) was reduced too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E, worth $165,816 on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.34% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 238,605 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 232 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 123,574 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc accumulated 18,604 shares or 0% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Lc owns 15,126 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 2,610 shares. Haverford Trust Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bridgecreek Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 62,990 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Service Inc accumulated 2,776 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Somerset Ltd Llc holds 0.43% or 5,330 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 4,468 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Markston International Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,883 shares to 69,700 valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 25,306 shares and now owns 278,103 shares. Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.