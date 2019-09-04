Markston International Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $660,879; As Universal Health Services (UHS) Share Price Rose, Dean Investment Associates Has Boosted Its Holding

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 24,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 819,383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 794,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 50.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 44.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 3,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 11,145 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 7,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 487,582 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 12,840 shares to 88,088 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) by 12,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,750 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Beckershospitalreview.com which released: “How CHS, Tenet, HCA and UHS fared in Q2 – Becker’s Hospital Review” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Health Services beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

