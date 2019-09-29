Markston International Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $947,376; Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Value Rose While Wetherby Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $434,000

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $512,000, down from 7,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.67. About 146,569 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 51,056 shares. Middleton Ma stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Roosevelt Investment Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 3,938 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 2.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 24,306 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 240,549 shares. Davis R M owns 21,871 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 1.16 million shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 224,003 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc holds 61,150 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brown Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,237 shares. 28,092 were reported by Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 81,811 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 118,982 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M. On Tuesday, July 30 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 10,000 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “6 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Where Analysts See Large Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs label expansion for AbbVie’s Mavyret – AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why AbbVie’s Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $858.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11,206 shares to 81,633 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA) by 2,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,521 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 335,371 shares to 503,672 shares, valued at $16.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84 million for 31.23 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 881,861 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Com Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Century Cos holds 454,747 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hemenway Ltd Company invested in 150,868 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,641 shares in its portfolio. 45,863 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Jane Street Group reported 2,227 shares. Bokf Na owns 13,697 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential owns 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 39,568 shares. Suntrust Banks has 23,057 shares. 1,726 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Et Al. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 21,291 shares. Next Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 1,433 shares.