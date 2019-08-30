Markston International Stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Trimmed by $479,600; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Market Valuation Declined, Jana Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $53.09 Million

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 113,649 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 118,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.16. About 3.32M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 424,045 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 18,809 shares to 285,403 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 5,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 910,800 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1,100 shares. Sunbelt Securities, Texas-based fund reported 4,208 shares. Illinois-based First Amer Bancshares has invested 0.68% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The South Carolina-based Greenwood Associates Ltd Llc has invested 2.46% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pointstate Cap LP has invested 3.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank accumulated 55,673 shares. Hartford Finance Management Incorporated reported 13,850 shares stake. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.38M shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,202 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 126,700 shares. Clark Cap Group owns 9,868 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Two Creeks Mgmt Lp has invested 6.97% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 9,584 are owned by Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc).

