Markston International Stake In Conocophillips (COP) Was Has Raised; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,201 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 1.90M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 75,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 4.50 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Company by 1,630 shares to 42,274 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,139 shares, and cut its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt invested in 6,725 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Co owns 5,127 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Meeder Asset accumulated 0.8% or 151,371 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested in 26,280 shares. Amica Mutual holds 17,839 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associates invested 0.49% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.57% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Howland Capital Lc has 6,157 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Management has 62,679 shares. 45,007 are held by Profund Advsr Ltd Com. Montecito National Bank Tru, California-based fund reported 29,868 shares. Central Bank & Trust & invested in 3,193 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt reported 0.56% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cornerstone Cap has 0.23% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 30,305 shares to 101,155 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,517 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $3.91 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, January 17. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.