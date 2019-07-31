Markston International Raised Its Csx (CSX) Holding by $432,456; Market Valuation Rose; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Position in Grainger W W (GWW) Decreased by $372,000

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 1,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, down from 68,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $291.03. About 437,397 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Csx Corporation (CSX) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,636 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, up from 144,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Csx Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 5.78 million shares traded or 21.19% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 earnings per share, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03M for 16.20 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,038 shares to 249,808 shares, valued at $61.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,190 shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 10,529 shares to 236,042 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,888 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

