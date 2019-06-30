Markston International Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $321,984; Canadian Imperial Bk (CM) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Stake

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 2,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,729 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.72M, up from 350,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (CM) by 105.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 804,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.71M, up from 761,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 290,176 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $236.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,938 shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Cheap Canadian Banking Stocks With Ultra-Low P/E Ratios – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EE, GDI, and SSFN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Ways to Turn Your TFSA Into $1000000 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity Stocks: The Trillion-Dollar Industry That Will Impact Every Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier & Assoc invested in 0.28% or 15,209 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.63% or 498.90 million shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc accumulated 273,136 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Osterweis Management invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Herald Inv Limited invested in 0.92% or 30,600 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 3.91% or 588,831 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% stake. Gould Asset Limited Company Ca invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 24,892 were reported by Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Mraz Amerine Associates owns 57,319 shares. 30,642 are owned by Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca). 5.55M are held by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. Markel Corp reported 412,300 shares. Strs Ohio has 3.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.90M shares. Osborne Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 3.73% or 162,087 shares in its portfolio.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,800 shares to 68,422 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,353 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).