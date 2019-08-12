Markston International Position in Ebay (EBAY) Lowered as Valuation Rose; As Fluor (FLR) Stock Value Declined, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake by $4.91 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Fluor Corporation (FLR) by 44.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 136,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 168,705 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 305,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fluor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 306,509 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 13,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 117,353 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 130,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 698,088 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teewinot Cap Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). M Hldgs Secs holds 0.08% or 8,961 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). River & Mercantile Asset Llp holds 1% or 386,644 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 71,791 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 249,804 shares. 2.52M were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. D E Shaw Company Inc stated it has 12.94M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Ltd stated it has 34,518 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 273,614 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 0.63% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Majedie Asset Management Limited invested in 1.96% or 748,308 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 0.07% or 358,162 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.47 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group Ser. C by 10,482 shares to 489,476 shares, valued at $18.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 3,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,221 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “eBay – Near-Term Catalysts To Unlock Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “eBay: Current Risk Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Ebay, Camber Energy, IBM – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why eBay Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options 101: In the Money – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluor tanks ~15% on large Q1 earnings miss, CEO transition and lower EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fluor Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/02: (NCI) (CLDR) (SVMK) Higher; (GLUU) (NTAP) (MGI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) by 21,150 shares to 283,050 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) by 28,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Largo Resources Ltd.