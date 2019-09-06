Markston International Lowered Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $630,000; Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Value Rose While Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Trimmed Its Stake

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 7,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 72,754 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 80,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.96. About 441,342 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 243,184 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.30 million, down from 247,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.18. About 2.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 6,973 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 7,149 are held by Naples Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5,183 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Company owns 16,123 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Communications L L C reported 507,518 shares. Moreover, Davenport And Limited Com has 0.58% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.27% or 134,672 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 0.03% or 6,008 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 460,171 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 47,800 were reported by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Destination Wealth Management owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gideon Advisors reported 3,016 shares. 32,220 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa accumulated 5,801 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $421.51M for 18.26 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 18,809 shares to 285,403 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Siriusxm Group Ser. C by 10,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,622 shares to 104,555 shares, valued at $20.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 24,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV).