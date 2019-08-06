Markston International Lifted Walt Disney Company (DIS) Position By $15.76 Million; Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)’s Sentiment Is 0.56

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.01, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 5 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 9 cut down and sold their holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 529,829 shares, down from 591,104 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Markston International Llc increased Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 166.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc acquired 141,967 shares as Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Markston International Llc holds 227,294 shares with $25.24M value, up from 85,327 last quarter. Walt Disney Company now has $253.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.65. About 10.10M shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Inv Mgmt has 6,179 shares. Atria Invs Lc has 55,562 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 1.27 million are held by First Republic Investment. Massachusetts Ma invested in 13.70 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. 11,668 were reported by Optimum Invest Advsrs. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma reported 1.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.74 million were reported by Fil. 6.07M are held by Swiss Bank. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm stated it has 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.56% or 12,805 shares. Glenview Capital Management Lc reported 719,201 shares. Schulhoff & Co invested in 9,268 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 122,000 shares.

Markston International Llc decreased Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 8,790 shares to 48,888 valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chubb Ltd stake by 2,430 shares and now owns 43,883 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc. was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Municipal Income Fund declares $0.0360 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Be An Early Investor In Mortgage Insurance Stocks, Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BTIG sees private mortgage insurers attractively valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 810 shares traded. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.