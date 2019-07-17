Markston International Lifted Csx (CSX) Holding By $432,456; Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Sentiment Is 1.29

Markston International Llc increased Csx Corporation (CSX) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc acquired 5,844 shares as Csx Corporation (CSX)’s stock rose 8.80%. The Markston International Llc holds 150,636 shares with $11.27 million value, up from 144,792 last quarter. Csx Corporation now has $57.73B valuation. The stock decreased 10.31% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 18.47M shares traded or 373.95% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 85 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 66 sold and trimmed equity positions in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The funds in our database now own: 123.32 million shares, up from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Empire State Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 56 Increased: 63 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Of Vermont has 0.16% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 24,695 shares. Ima Wealth has 469 shares. Appleton Ma holds 0.43% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 43,144 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 76,279 shares. 18,000 were reported by Meridian. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 92,315 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 1.06 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 7,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fred Alger reported 844 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Element Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 44,056 shares. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity. Mantle Ridge LP also sold $125.49 million worth of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, January 23.

Markston International Llc decreased Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,391 shares to 103,761 valued at $39.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 490 shares and now owns 10,883 shares. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of CSX in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for 9.25 million shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 316,000 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 2.67% invested in the company for 3.88 million shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.56% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 963,274 shares.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $70.22M for 16.01 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. It has a 40.92 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 134,083 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.