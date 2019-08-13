Markston International Increases Position in Conocophillips (COP); Farallon Capital Management Lifted Stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) as Market Value Rose

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 75,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.79 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 105,547 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 4.38M shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $880.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advisors Limited Company holds 0.08% or 17,693 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 72 shares. First Advisors LP owns 16,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 123 shares. National Bank Of Mellon accumulated 483,811 shares. Alkeon Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 843,950 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 84,655 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 61,614 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 16,831 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Pnc Serv Gp accumulated 7,280 shares. 53,000 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Ameritas holds 0.01% or 3,593 shares in its portfolio. Sei holds 29,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 1,896 shares.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 11,213 shares to 159,972 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 10,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,042 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).