Markston International Increases Holding in Abbvie (ABBV); Third Avenue Management Stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) Trimmed by $30.71 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 639,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.29 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.67 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10 million shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.69 million for 10.25 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 25,877 shares to 545,029 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class B by 18,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $858.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 6,885 shares to 117,734 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 14,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,141 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

