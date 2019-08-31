Markston International Increased Its Position in American International Group (AIG) by $808,787 as Valuation Rose; Dollar General Corp. (DG) Valuation Rose While Diamond Hill Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 94.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 298,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 17,335 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 315,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130

Markston International Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 18,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 285,403 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 266,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40 million shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 284,683 shares to 7.59M shares, valued at $322.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International (NYSE:RPM) by 48,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (Cl (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Will Dollar General or Dollar Tree Earnings Come Out on Top Thursday? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains Over 350 Points; Castle Brands Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 386,396 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 13,900 shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 28,000 shares. Aldebaran Fin holds 1.51% or 17,981 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt has 3,815 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Martingale Asset Lp holds 7,110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 605,562 are owned by Utd Services Automobile Association. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has 189,853 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Chevy Chase Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 219,269 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 1.25M shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 676,231 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co holds 6,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard owns 0.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 67.50M shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc holds 5,501 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny stated it has 74,786 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 12,892 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company reported 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md accumulated 16,451 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 116,516 shares stake. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,331 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 129,429 shares. Hbk Investments Lp invested in 16,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 196,714 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 524,502 shares. 5,310 are owned by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 945 shares to 23,884 shares, valued at $28.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,761 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Company.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AIG to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for American International (AIG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.