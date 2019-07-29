Markston International Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Glazer Capital Boosted Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 70,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.24M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 729,557 shares traded or 28.16% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 10,529 shares to 236,042 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 10,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,956 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lenox Wealth Inc reported 1,079 shares. 320,971 are held by Stifel. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Art Advsr Lc reported 0.47% stake. Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,267 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.1% or 268,877 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 358,004 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 908 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 17,327 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Incorporated Ltd Com has 1.93% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 263,416 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.37% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rothschild Invest Corp Il holds 0.31% or 28,138 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company reported 13,034 shares stake. Panagora Asset Inc holds 122,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 65,659 shares. James Investment Inc holds 0.04% or 49,440 shares. Shell Asset reported 42,127 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 62,271 are held by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 66,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 28,055 shares. 8,574 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 94,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 13,691 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 31,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap invested in 305,300 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 520,135 shares to 466,895 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co by 112,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,461 shares, and cut its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp.