Markston International Has Upped Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) as Valuation Declined; Avenir Has Upped Holding in Cytosorbents (CTSO)

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.95. About 6.99M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 58,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 145,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 131,276 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $959.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,772 shares to 465,357 shares, valued at $49.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 25,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,623 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,395 activity.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares.