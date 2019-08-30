Markston International Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Shorts at Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Lowered By 0.22%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) had a decrease of 0.22% in short interest. GGB’s SI was 56.95M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.22% from 57.07 million shares previously. With 9.07 million avg volume, 6 days are for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s short sellers to cover GGB’s short positions. The SI to Gerdau S.A.’s float is 4.95%. The stock increased 4.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 16.94M shares traded or 98.80% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M

Markston International Llc decreased Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc sold 4,595 shares as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Markston International Llc holds 129,102 shares with $21.59 million value, down from 133,697 last quarter. Union Pacific Corporation now has $113.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.73% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $161.73. About 4.35 million shares traded or 36.28% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 13.06% above currents $161.73 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Georgia-based Advisory Services Networks Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Inc has 0.22% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wetherby Asset invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.28% or 11,565 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc stated it has 47,476 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Lau Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bluemountain Llc accumulated 11,868 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 2,400 shares. Scholtz And Ltd Liability reported 0.52% stake. Jennison Lc owns 1.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6.90 million shares. The Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rnc Mgmt Limited Co holds 1,831 shares. Weybosset And Management Ltd owns 3,650 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

