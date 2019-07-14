Markston International Has Trimmed By $333,200 Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding; Palouse Capital Management Lifted By $704,596 Its Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holding

Markston International Llc decreased Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) stake by 9.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc sold 6,800 shares as Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Markston International Llc holds 68,422 shares with $3.42M value, down from 75,222 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc. now has $78.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased Invesco Ltd (IVZ) stake by 13.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc acquired 37,084 shares as Invesco Ltd (IVZ)’s stock rose 11.48%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 321,039 shares with $6.20M value, up from 283,955 last quarter. Invesco Ltd now has $9.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 4.73M shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY NET REVENUES $958.0 MLN VS $867.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s $39 Billion Deal, Fee Cuts Solidify Spot in ETF Limbo; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 26/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Dividend Declaration; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI US Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $300M; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital.

Markston International Llc increased At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 14,333 shares to 468,776 valued at $14.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) stake by 3,715 shares and now owns 83,221 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was raised too.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06M for 23.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Of Oklahoma invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.31% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.3% or 125,581 shares. Mcgowan Group Incorporated Asset Management holds 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 4,029 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 19,788 shares. Sit Invest Associate reported 0.2% stake. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Llc reported 90,800 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Kdi Capital Prtn Ltd Company holds 152,741 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Albion Group Ut stated it has 10,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Grassi Invest Management has 4,100 shares. Opus Capital Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,890 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Montag A & Assocs Inc holds 0.19% or 41,516 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 355,166 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.91% or 73,702 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. had sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938 on Friday, February 1. The insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40 million.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2. The insider Beshar Sarah bought $99,972. Shares for $179,700 were bought by CANION ROD on Friday, February 8. The insider WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought 10,000 shares worth $207,120.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kiltearn Prns Llp stated it has 8.32 million shares or 4.57% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 1.54 million shares. Moreover, Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 26,470 shares. Whittier Trust Communication stated it has 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Hartford Com stated it has 42,707 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Stratos Wealth, a Ohio-based fund reported 82,328 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 4.43M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 236,972 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 154,237 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 35,482 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 424 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 97,605 shares in its portfolio.