Markston International Has Raised United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Position by $387,840; Stock Value Declined; As F5 Networks (FFIV) Shares Declined, Rodgers Brothers Has Boosted Position by $444,600

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 15,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 12,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 542,161 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M

Markston International Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 83,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 80,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655,228 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank accumulated 892,194 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 74,692 shares. Daiwa Securities holds 4,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management owns 11,211 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 38,755 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Parkside Financial Bank Trust accumulated 9 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 8,816 shares stake. Northcoast Asset Mngmt stated it has 122,665 shares. Lpl Limited Com holds 0% or 2,140 shares. Moreover, Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Burney Com owns 25,290 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.51% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Wells Fargo Company Mn, California-based fund reported 238,528 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Glob Investors Ltd Partnership stated it has 7.09M shares or 5.24% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,498 shares. Lord Abbett owns 1.48M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs has 96,454 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank stated it has 11,503 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 1.93% or 318,827 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd holds 8,265 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,500 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 26,006 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk reported 695,959 shares stake. Bailard invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Luminus Ltd Liability has 0.77% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Starr Intll Commerce invested in 30,000 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).