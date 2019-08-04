Markston International Has Raised Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $381,480 as Share Value Declined; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Stake by $483,000; Market Valuation Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (CWBC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 48,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The hedge fund held 460,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 508,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Community West Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.65M market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 7,155 shares traded or 62.58% up from the average. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 75,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.38 million shares traded or 20.79% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). California Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 24,654 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 194 shares or 0% of the stock. 216,639 are held by Cutler Capital Limited. Zpr Inv holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 15,982 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 20,900 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Bridgeway Cap Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). 24,488 were reported by First Manhattan Company. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 260,815 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 4,493 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 16 insider buys, and 0 sales for $90,324 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $9,950 was bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT. 263 Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares with value of $2,706 were bought by STOVESAND KIRK. 1,000 shares valued at $10,300 were bought by Filippin William F on Monday, February 4.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 129,107 shares to 133,307 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 96,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co holds 64,804 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.2% or 59,900 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln invested in 11,255 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.13% or 111,159 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 7,361 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.26% or 862,786 shares. American Fincl, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,348 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al stated it has 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Court Place Advisors Ltd owns 3,532 shares. 6,725 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited. Illinois-based Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 6,951 shares. 17,201 were reported by Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 11,213 shares to 159,972 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT).

