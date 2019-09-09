Markston International Has Lifted Its Position in At&T (T) by $444,323 as Share Price Rose; Main Street Research Position In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Has Increased

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 7,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 253,218 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 246,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 6.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei

Markston International Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 468,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70 million, up from 454,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 84.96 million shares traded or 204.12% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 0.17% or 14,422 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa accumulated 26,928 shares. Wright Ser Incorporated holds 0.15% or 6,181 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 1.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hartford Finance Mgmt holds 43,960 shares. 15,830 are held by Botty Investors. 486,723 are held by Victory Management. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 5,185 shares. Moreover, Mathes has 0.5% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meritage Management has 53,813 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs has invested 1.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 12.16 million were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Old Republic Intll Corporation holds 3.93% or 2.47M shares in its portfolio. Holderness Investments invested in 2.6% or 91,881 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.65% or 20.68M shares.

