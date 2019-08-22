Markston International Has Lifted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Allergan plc (AGN) Had 6 Bulls

Among 12 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allergan has $217 highest and $13300 lowest target. $171.20’s average target is 6.68% above currents $160.48 stock price. Allergan had 34 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, March 11. See Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $133.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $154.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Maintain

Markston International Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc acquired 2,310 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Markston International Llc holds 54,585 shares with $10.48 million value, up from 52,275 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now has $72.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $201.73. About 400,439 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS M&A ENVIRONMENT `FEELS QUITE GOOD’ NOW; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Antuit Appoints Craig Silverman as Group Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – “With the Fed funds rate moving up faster than inflation … the competition from cash for other asset classes has picked up,” wrote Goldman’s Christian Mueller-Glissmann; 10/04/2018 – Rusal: Maksim Goldman and Daniel Lesin Wolfe Step Down From Board Due to Company’s Inclusion on Specially Designated Nationals List; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Rev $10.04B; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.60, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Allergan plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 25,607 shares or 57.69% less from 60,527 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 4,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 174 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Corp has invested 0% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Cubic Asset Management Llc invested in 0.09% or 2,120 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 15,474 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 2,000 are owned by Cullinan Incorporated. Amer Research Management owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 210,072 shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Allergan Rtgs Unaffctd By Announced Divestments; 13/04/2018 – ALLERGAN PLC – ANNOUNCED OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF TRUETEAR; 14/03/2018 – AGN/@LiveSquawk: Allergan Urgently Exploring All Strategic Options – RBC – ! $AGN; 19/04/2018 – CNBC: Allergan will not bid for Shire, sources tell CNBC; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 30/04/2018 – Allergan’s $639M Vitae buyout is a bust. R&D writes off the IL-17 drug as a complete loss $AGN; 19/04/2018 – Takeover battle looms as Allergan considers bid for Shire; 17/05/2018 – Appaloosa gets permission for activist stance with Allergan stake; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 25/04/2018 – RICHTER EXPECTS FDA DECISION ON ESMYA AT END-AUGUST: BOGSCH

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.64 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

Markston International Llc decreased Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,008 shares to 57,139 valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 8,790 shares and now owns 48,888 shares. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Management Limited Liability Corp owns 6.21 million shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 165,438 shares stake. Stanley stated it has 1.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenhaven Assoc reported 11.4% stake. Echo Street Cap Ltd stated it has 0.84% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 82 are owned by Peoples Fin Serv. Art Ltd invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clean Yield Group Incorporated owns 100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co invested in 6,056 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 328 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Huber Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Carroll Fincl Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 419 shares. Jhl Group Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 25.79% above currents $201.73 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $218 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.