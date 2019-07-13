Markston International Has Increased Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holding; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Markston International Llc increased Walt Disney Company (DIS) stake by 166.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc acquired 141,967 shares as Walt Disney Company (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Markston International Llc holds 227,294 shares with $25.24 million value, up from 85,327 last quarter. Walt Disney Company now has $260.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold 2,000 shares worth $227,200. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Incorporated owns 116,509 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Company owns 2.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 106,726 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 979,995 shares. 101,897 are owned by Neville Rodie Shaw. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 0.18% or 4,233 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.93% or 67,031 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.87% or 32,424 shares. Lincoln reported 20,864 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Ny reported 1.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peavine Ltd Company accumulated 2,605 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 111,899 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company reported 409,701 shares stake.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 6.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.00 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were sold by HELEN SUZANNE L.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.95 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 3.03 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.

The stock increased 1.46% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $151.13. About 437,402 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County