Markston International Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $441,210; Share Value Rose; As Oracle Com (ORCL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Cut Holding by $457,390

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 8.40M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 54,585 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, up from 52,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 2.39 million shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with Goldman Sachs to identify a potential deal for the company; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs warns that investors are getting complacent about commodities and could miss out on rare gains fueled by rising oil prices; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-EUROPE CONVICTION LIST (ADDS DROPPED TEXT “EUROPE”); 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein; 26/03/2018 – Mint: Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.00 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 183,915 shares. Karpus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,158 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Godsey & Gibb Assoc reported 306,668 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. First National owns 153,806 shares. Notis accumulated 0.87% or 33,575 shares. Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 93 were accumulated by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. Jefferies Limited Liability reported 259,059 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 12,390 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsrs. Cornerstone Advisors has 11,857 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lvm Cap Limited Mi owns 5,951 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc invested in 0.35% or 53,970 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp invested in 8.11 million shares or 4.91% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc accumulated 152,586 shares. Tradition Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 75,320 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 45,340 shares. Adage Partners Gru Limited Com accumulated 407,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Georgia-based Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.66% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 1.35% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The accumulated 1.85M shares. Conning reported 14,505 shares stake. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.31% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lomas Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.48% or 217,495 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,440 shares stake. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4.52% or 6.21 million shares. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 6,200 shares. Tennessee-based Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.73% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

