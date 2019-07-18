Markston International Has Increased Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $381,480; Stock Declined; Millennium Management Boosted Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position by $22.43 Million

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 75,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 1.73M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 7.48M shares as the company's stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 15.93M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.79 million, up from 8.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.195. About 3.39M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 29.19M shares stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Systematic Limited Partnership owns 428,005 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.76M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 667,128 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 1,825 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt owns 196,000 shares. 80,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 126,101 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 571,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 123,570 shares. Synovus Finance Corp reported 4,999 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 295,348 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0% stake.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 219,493 shares to 109,458 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 132,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,407 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,790 shares to 48,888 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,102 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT).

