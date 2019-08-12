Markston International Has Decreased Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Shares Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose While Clearline Capital LP Has Cut by $4.86 Million Its Position

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 25,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 278,103 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.94 million, down from 303,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 8.47M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust Advsrs accumulated 100,020 shares. Fil Limited holds 1.29% or 15.28 million shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.98% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gofen Glossberg Llc Il holds 44,052 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cypress Group holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,149 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd has 734,259 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 129,130 are held by Brinker Cap. Moreover, Sequoia Fincl Advisors has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Horan Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kanawha Capital Limited owns 1.36% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 180,005 shares.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 24,477 shares to 819,383 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 3,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 372,087 shares to 484,229 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 21,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 25.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corporation Nj owns 26,560 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 91,840 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 8,685 are owned by John G Ullman Assoc. Natixis reported 72,358 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Financial Bank reported 3.79 million shares. Marathon Trading Invest has 24,059 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 540 shares. Kepos Lp reported 154,520 shares. Sunbelt invested in 0.18% or 8,780 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,210 shares. Cap Rech Glob Investors reported 17.87M shares. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 1,034 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 1.63 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Co holds 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 4,945 shares. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).