Markston International Has Decreased Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $318,474; Annex Advisory Services Upped Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 4,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,694 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, up from 39,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 12.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 8,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 109,187 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31 million, down from 117,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 1.93M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Inv Advsr Incorporated invested 5.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Western Mgmt invested 4.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Broderick Brian C owns 52,060 shares. Retirement Planning Grp holds 2,386 shares. Cwh Cap Mgmt owns 39,309 shares. Zweig invested in 174,221 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Ltd reported 20,075 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seatown Holding Pte Ltd invested 3.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.49% or 45,180 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Management has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,656 shares. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,800 shares. Bloom Tree Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.62% or 403,033 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc owns 69,683 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 26,064 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Bancshares has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 134,644 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.22% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Weiss Multi holds 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 50,000 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.59% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Mgmt has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Huntington Comml Bank holds 75,584 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 196,142 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Independent Franchise Prtn Llp stated it has 10.68 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 209,011 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 209,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset Management holds 0.86% or 53,410 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,115 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 26,700 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.83 million for 18.70 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.