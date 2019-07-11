Markston International Has Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $767,365; Centene (CNC) Holder Monetary Management Group Has Raised Position

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 204.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 27,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,839 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 13,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 5.24M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 4,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,102 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59M, down from 133,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 1.17M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww Invsts invested in 27.78M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 484,222 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company Nj has invested 0.51% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hexavest holds 0.39% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 573,696 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 6,732 shares. 3,650 are owned by Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Co. Burren has invested 6.67% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 2.35 million are owned by Boston Prtnrs. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.08% or 59,971 shares in its portfolio. Ci has 0.27% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 550,299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 72,696 shares. Pension holds 0.1% or 483,653 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% or 5,250 shares. Sun Life reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,785 shares to 17,193 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Now Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,770 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group Ser. C by 10,482 shares to 489,476 shares, valued at $18.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 3,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).