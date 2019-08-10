Markston International Has Cut By $815,150 Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Position; Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) Shorts Raised By 88.94%

Markston International Llc decreased Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc sold 5,950 shares as Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Markston International Llc holds 102,900 shares with $14.11 million value, down from 108,850 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc. now has $39.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 1.32M shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) had an increase of 88.94% in short interest. ETTX’s SI was 44,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 88.94% from 23,500 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s short sellers to cover ETTX’s short positions. The SI to Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s float is 1.87%. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 20,817 shares traded or 144.30% up from the average. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Markston International Llc increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 5,780 shares to 80,812 valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty Siriusxm Group Ser. C stake by 10,482 shares and now owns 489,476 shares. American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was raised too.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $620.71M for 15.72 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. The company has market cap of $91.79 million. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreements with Zai Lab Co., Ltd. and Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative.

