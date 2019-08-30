Markston International Has Boosted United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Holding; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Upped By $1.24 Million Its Homestreet (HMST) Holding

Markston International Llc increased United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) stake by 3.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc acquired 3,030 shares as United Technologies Corporatio (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Markston International Llc holds 83,347 shares with $10.74M value, up from 80,317 last quarter. United Technologies Corporatio now has $111.75B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $129.51. About 4.04 million shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Homestreet Inc (HMST) stake by 29.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 47,770 shares as Homestreet Inc (HMST)’s stock rose 2.00%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 209,832 shares with $5.53 million value, up from 162,062 last quarter. Homestreet Inc now has $646.53M valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 85,841 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 09/05/2018 – HomeStreet Urges Shareholders to Vote for Its Board Nominees; 11/05/2018 – Glass Lewis Recommends Shareholders Vote for HomeStreet Nominees; 17/05/2018 – HOMESTREET DIRECTOR PATTERSON: BOGGS SHOULD RETAIN BOARD SEAT; 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION – PROPOSES HOMESTREET THAT RESTRUCTURING OF COMMERCIAL BANKING BUSINESS BY REDUCING EXPENSES CAN CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – GLASS LEWIS SUPPORTS ALL CO PROPOSALS, INCLUDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Responds to Roaring Blue Lion’s Disclosure of the Fund’s Non-Compliance with Regulatory Requirements; 14/05/2018 – HOMESTREET COMMENTS ON ISS REPORT & URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE ON WH; 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Bank: Richland and Selah Locations Will Remain Open to Customers Until August 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ HomeStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMST); 14/03/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL WRITES TO HOMESTREET INC REQUESTING INSPECTION OF CERTAIN RECORDS OF COMPANY – SEC FILING

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 20.20% above currents $129.51 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 3,085 shares. Stratos Wealth owns 34,226 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,343 shares. Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Co Ca has invested 2.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 90,872 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 0.05% or 2.61 million shares. Moreover, Strategic Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,254 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.22% or 247,451 shares in its portfolio. Olstein Mngmt LP reported 56,000 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.03% or 28,459 shares. Schulhoff Inc stated it has 1,669 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.77% or 25,536 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.2% or 106,623 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 41,307 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Paragon Cap Management Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,662 shares.

Markston International Llc decreased Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 13,098 shares to 117,353 valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Madison Square Garden Company stake by 1,630 shares and now owns 42,274 shares. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HomeStreet Inc (HMST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HomeStreet inks sale pacts, sees charges – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HomeStreet (HMST) Q3 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HomeStreet says offer for Fannie Mae DUS isn’t good enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,601 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Geode Management Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Swiss Bancorporation has 46,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 7,515 shares. Gru One Trading LP has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 388 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 102,401 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 23,388 shares. Gru holds 0% or 19,075 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Inc has invested 0.05% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Arizona State Retirement reported 41,643 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 47,612 shares. Lyon Street Cap Lc owns 36,000 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 10,100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $290,070 activity. Cavanaugh Sandra A had bought 5,000 shares worth $143,350 on Wednesday, May 8. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider VAN AMEN DARRELL bought $61,500. Ruh Mark R had bought 2,000 shares worth $56,740. 1,000 shares were bought by EVANS GODFREY B, worth $28,480 on Thursday, July 25.