Markston International Decreased Position in Honeywell International (HON) as Shares Rose; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Shares Declined While Basswood Capital Management Has Lowered by $4.81 Million Its Position

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 102,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 290,810 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95M, down from 393,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 82,444 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 3,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 57,139 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, down from 60,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.6. About 357,249 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. Zhou Catherine had bought 2,512 shares worth $100,028.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.60M for 8.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Millennium Management Ltd holds 656,972 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Telemus owns 0.36% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 99,816 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 185,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 1.39M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial owns 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 5,989 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 74,264 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 47,964 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 37,950 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has invested 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 510,524 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors holds 21,373 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 19,900 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.18% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 5,200 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 7,573 shares to 438,499 shares, valued at $20.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,211 shares, and has risen its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,310 shares to 54,585 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,518 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 12,277 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 0.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 60,268 were accumulated by Neville Rodie And Shaw. 85,511 are held by Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 46,593 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Corporation has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 6,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Vision has 1.7% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 19,634 shares. Caprock Grp Inc has 4,711 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Sa reported 0.17% stake. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 43,001 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim invested 2.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).