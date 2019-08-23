Markston International Decreased Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Holding by $479,600; Valuation Declined; As Deo (DEO) Shares Declined, Holder Davenport & Company Has Decreased by $371,151 Its Holding

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Deo (DEO) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 2,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 428,726 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.14 million, down from 431,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Deo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $166.95. About 265,796 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 113,649 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 118,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 2.92 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vtv (VTV) by 6,873 shares to 66,054 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish (NASDAQ:DISH) by 157,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shy (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru has 0.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Parkside Bancorporation And Trust invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation has 0.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) accumulated 7,900 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2.44M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc holds 108,823 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il owns 21,027 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 13,909 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl accumulated 987,211 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.39% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Adage Partners has invested 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1.70M were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 2,172 are held by Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department. Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 240,515 shares. Raub Brock Ltd Partnership has invested 4.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,770 shares to 213,191 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.