Markston International Cut Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $355,365 as Stock Value Rose; Fenimore Asset Management Has Upped Position in Brown & Brown (BRO) by $4.32 Million

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 2,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 30,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 32,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $169.11. About 504,887 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 149,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.74M, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 269,470 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $179,806 activity.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 44,321 shares to 392,260 shares, valued at $17.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,964 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 102,600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Apg Asset Nv owns 4.06M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 11.94 million shares. Shelton Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 13,103 shares. First Merchants reported 55,094 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.08% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 52,040 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Commerce Limited. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 3,030 shares to 83,347 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX) by 5,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,636 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 0.02% stake. Heathbridge has invested 5.85% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,605 shares. Colony Grp Limited invested in 0.08% or 11,285 shares. Aspen Mngmt accumulated 5,988 shares. M Secs Inc reported 3,620 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cambridge holds 0.56% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 10,300 shares. Winslow Asset invested in 1,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 110,029 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sadoff Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.34% or 5,245 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 219,600 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company invested in 370 shares. 2,681 are owned by Athena Capital Ltd Company. Boothbay Fund Limited Com invested in 0.36% or 23,433 shares.

