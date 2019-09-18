Markston International Cut Ebay (EBAY) Holding; Neogenomics (NEO) Shorts Down By 19.87%

Markston International Llc decreased Ebay Inc. (EBAY) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Markston International Llc sold 8,166 shares as Ebay Inc. (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Markston International Llc holds 109,187 shares with $4.31M value, down from 117,353 last quarter. Ebay Inc. now has $33.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 554,183 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) had a decrease of 19.87% in short interest. NEO’s SI was 5.67 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.87% from 7.08M shares previously. With 938,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO)’s short sellers to cover NEO’s short positions. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 117,908 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. $232,736 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J on Monday, August 5.

Among 13 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 7.92% above currents $40.42 stock price. eBay had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by UBS. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29. Citigroup maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Monday, September 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $4800 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Company reported 6,593 shares. Covington Capital Management accumulated 0.05% or 22,733 shares. Motco holds 0% or 285 shares. Jnba Fin holds 351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 30,543 are held by Hellman Jordan Management Co Ma. Strategic Wealth Group Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 12,157 shares. 213,130 were reported by Zevin Asset Management Limited. Ftb owns 153,382 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 80,626 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 64,361 are held by Ww Asset Inc. Boston Advsrs Ltd Company holds 62,898 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gulf International National Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 214,829 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 515,574 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.82 million for 19.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd accumulated 2,350 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). The Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.14% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cortina Asset Management Limited Company reported 220,020 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Teton Advsrs Inc holds 109,780 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 0% or 31,833 shares. Everence Capital Management invested in 0.07% or 18,890 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 175,636 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ranger Limited Partnership owns 1.21M shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc, New York-based fund reported 192,383 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc, New York-based fund reported 127,190 shares. 149,400 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. 167,200 were reported by Swiss National Bank & Trust.