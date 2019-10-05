Markston International Continues to Hold Position in Abbvie (ABBV); Summit Securities Group Position in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Has Cut by $155.69 Million

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 99.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 11,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $858.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3,602 shares to 101,935 shares, valued at $13.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,633 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62 million on Wednesday, July 31. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 0.41% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Legal General Group Inc Inc Public Limited Company owns 8.85M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability reported 18,819 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Enterprise Fin Svcs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Acropolis Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Argent Trust Communications has 109,722 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & owns 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,028 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brick & Kyle Assoc has invested 2.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 1.08% stake. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51,314 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Btc Capital Mngmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 40,967 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 38,453 shares to 38,800 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.25% or 31,846 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings owns 48,010 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc owns 1,366 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Lc holds 8,790 shares. Glenmede Na reported 314,246 shares. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 750 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 32,949 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,185 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Jacobs & Ca holds 44,094 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Field And Main Bank & Trust stated it has 3,225 shares. 12,028 were reported by Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company. Creative Planning stated it has 182,404 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Greenleaf Tru reported 8,523 shares.