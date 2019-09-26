Markston International Continues to Hold Position in Abbvie (ABBV); Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 719,115 shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 13,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 137,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00M, up from 124,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 5.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 01/05/2018 - Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 26/04/2018 - ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 13/03/2018 - AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 17/05/2018 - Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $858.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,952 shares to 44,936 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,734 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alexandria Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 7,211 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 1.89% or 36,356 shares in its portfolio. Hendershot Invests Incorporated stated it has 3.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First City Cap Management invested in 0.81% or 15,318 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,010 shares. 903,992 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.51M shares. 32,829 are held by Pettee Invsts. Woodstock stated it has 87,074 shares. 25,841 are held by Intersect Limited Liability Co. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 83,641 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 41,232 were reported by Sfe Inv Counsel. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 683,783 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Idera teams up with AbbVie in cancer combo therapies – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Is One Of The Best High-Yield Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 36.42 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited reported 20,220 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 1,541 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Retail Bank holds 2.67% or 169,056 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants stated it has 2,410 shares. Lpl Limited Com stated it has 24,790 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 840,990 shares. 15,200 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. 14,023 were accumulated by Gideon Capital. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 1,415 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Company reported 164,627 shares stake. 579,700 were reported by Old Republic Intll Corp. Ohio-based Foster And Motley Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Vigilant Capital Management Limited holds 0.03% or 1,900 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Limited Company holds 0.14% or 5,623 shares. 1.85 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 48,200 shares to 174,455 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 125,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial Q4 earned premiums rise 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insurers’ Q4 Earnings Roster for Feb 6: MET, PRU, CINF, LNC – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.