Markston International Boosted Stake in American International Group (AIG) as Valuation Rose; Boston Beer (SAM) Position Raised by Balyasny Asset Management Llc

Markston International Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 18,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 285,403 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 266,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 2.38 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 271.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 5,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 7,526 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 2,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $395.36. About 124,640 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 286,088 shares to 68,509 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Alum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 641,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,038 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is the Worst Finally Behind for Anheuser-Busch InBev and Big Beer Makers? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Earningspalooza Extravaganza – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Earnings Reports to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Ford, VW confirm plan to expand collaboration to include autonomous and electric vehicles – CNBC” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 27 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 15,700 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 10,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 229,571 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). 9,669 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com. Blackrock Inc owns 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 991,265 shares. Israel-based Psagot House Ltd has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Jump Trading Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,107 shares. Champlain Invest Ptnrs Lc holds 138,465 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Broadview Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.75% or 21,761 shares. Parametrica holds 0.55% or 872 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 17,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Office park in south Charlotte nabs national coworking concept – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4,400 shares to 113,649 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,605 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 60,772 shares. Richmond Hill Ltd Liability Corp holds 11.66% or 329,518 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 259 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 4.73 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 9,435 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gradient Limited Com holds 0% or 217 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Adirondack Trust holds 269 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest accumulated 0.11% or 281,497 shares. Lincluden Mngmt has 0.29% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lee Danner And Bass reported 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Prudential accumulated 807,131 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cna Financial holds 0.68% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 74,881 shares.