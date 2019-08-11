Markston International Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Sentiment Is 1.23

Markston International Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc acquired 2,310 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Markston International Llc holds 54,585 shares with $10.48M value, up from 52,275 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now has $74.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 12/03/2018 – Solomon wins power struggle to emerge as Goldman heir; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Morgan Stanley to follow Goldman in bet on Brazilian fintech – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs profits up 27% as trading division rebounds; 09/03/2018 – Looking at Goldman’s history of executives, it’s also possible Solomon and Schwartz could lead the bank together after Blankfein leaves, said CFRA bank analyst Ken Leon; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Institutional Client Services Rev $4.39B; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 74 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 60 sold and reduced their stakes in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 29.64 million shares, up from 28.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Interstate Bancsystem Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 49 Increased: 48 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.08% or 1.32 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.05% or 591 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi reported 500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 316,122 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Prns has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,638 shares. Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Essex Inv Comm Lc invested in 0.57% or 20,012 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 7,330 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Choate Investment Advsrs holds 1,496 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bessemer owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,912 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Equal-Weight" rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has "Market Perform" rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned "Outperform" rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Markston International Llc decreased State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) stake by 6,750 shares to 124,619 valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chubb Ltd stake by 2,430 shares and now owns 43,883 shares. Alphabet Inc. Class A was reduced too.

Icm Asset Management Inc Wa holds 13.62% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. for 445,012 shares. Jcsd Capital Llc owns 103,199 shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Bank has 2.1% invested in the company for 236,119 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 1.7% in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp., a California-based fund reported 241,897 shares.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 106,470 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) has declined 7.66% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019